Idaho women hand Eastern Washington 12th consecutive loss

Eastern Washington found itself on traditional Big Sky Conference contender Idaho’ heels thanks to a couple of first-half runs, but the result was ultimately the same for the swooning Eagles.

They lost convincingly, and for the 12th time in succession.

Gina Marxen hit six of Idaho’s 11 3-pointers, and the Vandals swiftly put away the Eagles away in the second half, rolling to a 75-46 win at Reese Court.

Marxen, a sophomore who totaled a game-high 18 points, also had 12 assists. Idaho was also paced by Beyonce Bea (14 points), Lizzy Klinker (13 points) and Isabelle Hadden (12 points).

The Vandals (14-8, 9-4 Big Sky) outscored the Eagles 21-7 in the fourth quarter to complete the season sweep.

Idaho turned 16 EWU turnovers into 20 points, dropping the Eagles – a team with one NCAA Division I win this season – to 2-20 and 1-12 in league play.

EWU freshman Jenna Dick’s 3-pointer in the second quarter capped a 15-5 run and tied the game at 26. Idaho immediately responded with a 15-3 run to begin the rout.

Idaho outrebounded EWU 42-20, with 10 by forward Natalie Klinker.

EWU forward Bella Cravens led the Eagles with 12 points and eight rebounds.