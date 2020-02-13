Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev makes list for Naismith, Robertson player of year awards

Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev has made the cut for two more national player of the year awards.

The sophomore forward is one of 30 candidates for the Naismith Trophy. Ten semifinalists will be announced March 5, and three finalists will be named March 17.

Petrusev is one of 12 players on the Oscar Robertson Trophy’s midseason watch list.

Petrusev leads No. 2 Gonzaga in scoring (17.2 points) and rebounding (7.9). The Serbian native hits 57.6% of his field-goal attempts and recently scored a career-high 31 points against Santa Clara. Petrusev has seven double-doubles this season.

Petrusev last week was named one of 20 candidates for the Wooden Award. The 6-foot-11 post is one of 10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.