SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

Girls district basketball: Maisie Burnham’s 25 points advances Liberty to district semifinals

Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

Maisie Burnham scored 25 points, Aleena Cook added 24 and top-seeded, No. 1-ranked Liberty beat fourth-seeded Northwest Christian 69-46 in a District 7 2B second-round game at West Valley HS on Thursday.

Ellie Sander led the Crusaders (13-9) with 15 points.

The Lancers (20-1) play Davenport in a semifinal on Tuesday while NWC faces Upper Columbia in a loser-out Saturday.

Davenport 39, Reardan 29: Lainy Jacobsen scored 14 points, Darby Soliday had 13 and the second-seeded, No. 9-ranked Gorillas (16-4) beat the third-seeded Indians (12-10) in a District 7 2B second-round game at West Valley.

Darby Soliday added 13 points for Davenport.

Madalyn Dewey led Reardan with 12 points.

Reardan faces Chewelah in a loser-out Saturday.

Colfax 52, St. George’s 46: Justice Brown scored 15 points and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (15-7) beat the top-seeded Dragons (16-5). Colfax plays LRS in a semifinal on Tuesday, while St. George’s faces Wilbur-Creston in a loser-out Saturday. Lydia Bergquist led St. George’s with 14 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 46, Kettle Falls 42: Dakota Killian scored 16 points and the second-seeded Broncos (15-6) beat the third-seeded Bulldogs (14-8) in a District 7 2B second-round game at West Valley.

Janaye Wilkie added 14 points for Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.

Taylor Galbreath hit a few key free throws in the last seconds of the game to extend the Broncos’ lead.

Mya Edwards led Kettle Falls with 13 points.

Kettle Falls faces Asotin in a loser-out Saturday.

Idaho

Bonners Ferry 55, Kellogg 45: The third-seeded Badgers (11-12) beat the second-seeded Wildcats (13-8) in the District 1-2 3A second-place game. Bonners Ferry moves to a state play-in game on Saturday.

Genesee 65, Wallace 39: The Bulldogs (15-9) beat the Miners (15-5) in a District 1-2 1AD1 third-place game at North Idaho College. Genesee moves to a state play-in game on Saturday.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports