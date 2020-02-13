Girls district basketball: Maisie Burnham’s 25 points advances Liberty to district semifinals

From staff reports

Maisie Burnham scored 25 points, Aleena Cook added 24 and top-seeded, No. 1-ranked Liberty beat fourth-seeded Northwest Christian 69-46 in a District 7 2B second-round game at West Valley HS on Thursday.

Ellie Sander led the Crusaders (13-9) with 15 points.

The Lancers (20-1) play Davenport in a semifinal on Tuesday while NWC faces Upper Columbia in a loser-out Saturday.

Davenport 39, Reardan 29: Lainy Jacobsen scored 14 points, Darby Soliday had 13 and the second-seeded, No. 9-ranked Gorillas (16-4) beat the third-seeded Indians (12-10) in a District 7 2B second-round game at West Valley.

Madalyn Dewey led Reardan with 12 points.

Reardan faces Chewelah in a loser-out Saturday.

Colfax 52, St. George’s 46: Justice Brown scored 15 points and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (15-7) beat the top-seeded Dragons (16-5). Colfax plays LRS in a semifinal on Tuesday, while St. George’s faces Wilbur-Creston in a loser-out Saturday. Lydia Bergquist led St. George’s with 14 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 46, Kettle Falls 42: Dakota Killian scored 16 points and the second-seeded Broncos (15-6) beat the third-seeded Bulldogs (14-8) in a District 7 2B second-round game at West Valley.

Janaye Wilkie added 14 points for Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.

Taylor Galbreath hit a few key free throws in the last seconds of the game to extend the Broncos’ lead.

Mya Edwards led Kettle Falls with 13 points.

Kettle Falls faces Asotin in a loser-out Saturday.

Idaho

Bonners Ferry 55, Kellogg 45: The third-seeded Badgers (11-12) beat the second-seeded Wildcats (13-8) in the District 1-2 3A second-place game. Bonners Ferry moves to a state play-in game on Saturday.

Genesee 65, Wallace 39: The Bulldogs (15-9) beat the Miners (15-5) in a District 1-2 1AD1 third-place game at North Idaho College. Genesee moves to a state play-in game on Saturday.