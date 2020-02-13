Cody Riley, Chris Smith lead UCLA past Washington State in OT, 86-83

By Jill Painter Lopez Associated Press

LOS ANGELES – Cody Riley scored 11 of his 19 points in overtime to lead UCLA to a 86-83 win over Washington State on Thursday night.

Riley made the biggest shots when the Bruins needed him most. He scored five field goals in overtime, one more than he did in regulation after coming off the bench.

Chris Smith scored 23 points and Tyga Campbell scored 14 points for UCLA (14-11, 7-5 Pac-12), which has won six of its last eight games.

Isaac Bonton scored 23 points for Washington State, and Jeff Pollard added a career-high 20 points. Pollard also had a career-best four 3-pointers.

Bonton suffered what appeared to be a leg injury late as he hobbled off the court with the help of teammates with 1:06 left in the game.

Smith tied the game with a jumper from the baseline with 17 seconds left in regulation, and Bonton missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left as the game went to overtime.

The teams went to overtime on Jan. 4 as well, with the Cougars winning 79-71.

Washington State (14-11, 5-7) built as much as a 12-point lead at 50-38 with 13:44 left, but the Bruins battled back.

David Singleton gave UCLA its first lead of the second half, 56-54, on a 3-pointer from the top with 7:14 left in the game.

It was close the rest of the way.

Washington State won two of its last three before Thursday’s loss.

Smith got off to a great start and scored the first seven points for UCLA.