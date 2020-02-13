Boys district basketball: Tayshawn Colvin’s late jumper lifts unbeaten Liberty over Davenport

From staff reports

Tayshawn Colvin hit a go-ahead jumper at the buzzer and top-seeded Liberty edged fourth-seeded Davenport 63-61 in a District 7 2B second-round game at West Valley on Thursday.

The Gorillas’ Tennessee Rainwater hit a pair of free throws to tie the game with 7 seconds left before Colvin’s winner.

Van Ricker scored 11 points for Liberty and Colvin, Justin Holling, and Austin Flaig added 10 points apiece.

AJ Floyd led the Gorillas with 35 points.

The Lancers (21-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 2B, play Colfax in a semifinal on Tuesday. Davenport (8-14) faces Asotin in a loser-out Saturday.

Colfax 72, Kettle Falls 57: John Lustig scored 35 points and third-seeded Colfax (16-6) defeated second-seeded Kettle Falls (13-8) at West Valley HS.

Matthew Thompson led Kettle Falls with 27 points while teammate Cade McKern added 15 .

Cole Baerlocher scored 11 points for Colfax.

Kettle Falls faces Reardan in a loser-out Saturday.

St. George’s 75, Wilbur-Creston 45: Nico Morales scored 27 points and the top-seeded, No. 2-ranked Dragons (18-3) beat the fifth-seeded Wildcats (12-9) at West Valley HS.

Morales also grabbed 12 rebounds and Nick Henning added 18 points for St. George’s.

Brayden Seylor led Wilbur-Creston with 10 points.

St. George’s plays Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a semifinal on Tuesday. Wilbur-Creston faces Northwest Christian in a loser-out Saturday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49, Chewelah 43: Spencer Gering scored 18 points and the second-seeded Broncos (16-5) beat the third-seeded Cougars (11-11) in a District 7 2B second-round game at West Valley.

Hayden Melcher added 14 points for Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.

Jaron Baldwin led Chewelah with 15 points, and Nicholas Franks added 13.

Chewelah faces Tekoa-Rosalia in a loser-out Saturday.

Pomeroy 56, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 33: Trent Gwinn scored 24 points and the visiting Pirates (6-14) beat the Eagles (7-14) in a District 7 1B loser-out game.

Danner Maves added 13 points for Pomeroy.

Kameron Greenhalgh led St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse with 15 points.

Pomeroy will play Garfield-Palouse on Saturday in the first round of districts.