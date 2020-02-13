Area sports menu for Friday, February 14

Baseball

College: Nonconference: Washington State at Cal State Bakersfield, 6 p.m. Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona: Gonzaga vs. BYU, 5 p.m.

Basketball

College men: NWC: Pacific at Whitworth, 8 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Arizona State, Washington at Arizona, both 6 p.m. NWC: Pacific at Whitworth, 6 p.m.

High school boys: District 8 3A: Kennewick at Mt. Spokane, 7 p.m. District 7 2A at University HS: West Valley vs. East Valley, 5 p.m.; Cheney vs. Pullman, 8:15. District 7 1A at West Valley HS: Medical Lake vs. Deer Park, Newport vs. Freeman, both 6 p.m. IEL 5A: Post Falls at Lake City, Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, both 7 p.m. Nonleague: Timberlake at Moscow, Kellogg at Wallace, both 7 p.m.

High school girls: Idaho 4A District I-II: Lakeland at Sandpoint, 6 p.m. District 8 3A: Hermiston at Mt. Spokane, 5 p.m. District 7 2A at University HS: Cheney vs. Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.; Pullman vs. East Valley, 6:45. District 7 1A at West Valley HS: Colville vs. Freeman, Medical Lake vs. Deer Park, both 7:30 p.m. District 9 1B: Colton at Oakesdale, Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, both 6 p.m. Idaho 1A Division II District I at North Idaho College: Clark Fork vs. Lakeside (ID), 6 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Portland, 7 p.m. KIJHL: Spokane at Fernie, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

College: Whitworth at Northwest Conference Championships in Federal Way, Washington, 10 a.m.

Track and field, indoor

College: Washington State at Don Kirby Elite in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Washington State, Gonzaga at Husky Classic; Idaho at Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas; Eastern Washington, Idaho, Whitworth, CC Spokane at Bronco Challenge in Nampa, Idaho, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

High school: Region IV 4A Championships at Mead HS, 3:30 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.