Weekend sweep would earn Gonzaga women at least share of WCC regular-season title

Every team has goals, and for the Gonzaga women a West Coast Conference regular-season championship is always at the top of the list.

The Zags are almost ready to check that box.

With five games left in the regular season, the Zags have a three-game lead on second-place BYU and San Diego. That means they’ll clinch at least a share of the title with home wins this week against San Francisco and Santa Clara.

On paper, the 15th-ranked Zags (23-2 overall, 12-1 WCC) should be prohibitive favorites against teams that are a combined 5-19 in the conference.

Then again, the Zags are coming off a double-digit loss at seventh-place Saint Mary’s and still dealing with a season-ending knee injury to senior guard Katie Campbell.

The loss of Campbell has left minutes to be filled by less-experienced players in true freshmen Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong and junior Louise Forsyth.

“We have some things to work on,” GU head coach Lisa Fortier said.

Thursday night is a rematch with last-place USF (9-15, 2-10). Three weeks ago in San Francisco, the Zags cruised to a 69-46 victory while putting four players in double figures.

The Dons have shown signs of life lately, however, winning two of their past three.

Three players average double figures for the Dons, led by Mikayla Williams at 14.9 points per game. Lucie Hoskova adds 14.8, shooting a team-leading 47.2% from the floor, while Leilah Vigil averages 11.3 ppg.

USF averages 66.3 points per game while shooting 40.1% from the floor and 33.2% from long range.