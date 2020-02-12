Rollie Worster Breaks Tres Tinkle’s Hellgate Scoring Record

By Keith Demolder SWX

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After standing alone for five years, former Hellgate Knight and current Oregon State Beaver Tres Tinkle’s all-time school scoring record has finally been broken.

Hellgate senior shooting guard Rollie Worster broke Tinkle’s record of 1,580 points Tuesday night in an 81-49 win over Flathead.

“It means a lot. I have worked pretty hard…[I’m] just thankful for my dad, teammates, coaches and Coach [Jeff] Hays for believing in me right away when I got into the program,” Worster said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

Worster, who sat at 1,556 career points coming into Tuesday’s game, needed just 24 to pass Tinkle. By the end of the blowout win, Worster scored 29, bringing his current total to 1,585 points.

The Utah State commit has been racking up points ever since he started his Hellgate career as a freshman on varsity.

“It’s a testament to his ability and perseverance, and his consistency. Players of that talent and ability don’t come around very often and we have had two of them in the last decade in Tres and Rollie,” Hellgate head coach Jeff Hays said. “Rollie hasn’t had a bad day basketball-wise. His effort and his attention to detail to get better every day is something that is truly remarkable.”

The 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year will continue to rack up points as the Knights have plenty of games left to play. Worster is still miles away from the current Montana career points record of 2,763 set by Highwoos’s Reece Gliko back in 1993.