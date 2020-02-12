Reader photo: Taming the Lion

Ben Read and Hobie Hiler spent Super Bowl Sunday climbing the 7,293-foot Lions Head in the North Idaho Selkirks. The duo approached via Lions Creek up into the South Bowl. They gained approximately 3,800 feet of elevation and skied roughly 12 miles. In this photo, Hiler is pictured approaching the east summit of the peak.

