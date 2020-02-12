Nothing odd about Gonzaga being one of the NCAA Tournament favorites

The favorite to win the NCAA Tournament title has changed hands several times, much like the revolving door at No. 1 in the AP poll during the season’s first two months.

The NCAA Tournament favorite as of Monday, according to BetOnLine.ag? The Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The second-ranked Zags (25-1) are listed at 7/1, just in front of Kansas and Duke, both at 8/1, Louisville at 9/1 and No. 1 Baylor at 10/1.

A week ago, Duke was first at 8/1, followed by Gonzaga, Louisville and Kansas at 9/1.

One day after the 2019 season ended last April with Virginia hoisting the national championship trophy, Gonzaga was listed at 14/1 to win the national title, with Kentucky favored at 5/1.

Others had slightly higher hopes for the Bulldogs, including 10/1 at Caesars Palace’s sports book, which gave Virginia the best odds at 5/1, followed by Duke and Kentucky at 8/1.

AP preseason No. 1 Michigan State was the favorite at 7/1 in July and remained the top pick at 9/1 in early December. A month later, Kansas took a turn at the top at 8/1.

Oddsmakers have also listed Duke and Louisville as the favorite.

No. 4 San Diego State and No. 6 Dayton were off the board in July, but now the unbeaten Aztecs are 14/1, tied for sixth with Maryland. The Flyers are eighth at 16/1.

BYU and Saint Mary’s are listed at 100/1.

Michigan State, Oregon, Kentucky and Michigan, which handed Gonzaga its only loss in late November, are 20/1.

Caesars Palace’s top three are Kansas, Duke and Gonzaga.

In the player of the year race, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell is a slight favorite at 4/1, followed by Iowa’s Luke Garza (11/2) and Michigan State’s Cassius Winston at 6/1 as of Feb. 4. San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn, who transferred from Washington State, is 9/1.

Gonzaga sophomore forward Filip Petrusev is 16/1.

The Zags, who spent four weeks at No. 1 before being replaced by Baylor, have just five regular-season games left.