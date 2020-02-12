Mattress Firm Student of the Week: Flathead High’s Noelle Miller

By Keith Demolder SWX

Flathead senior track runner Noelle Miller doesn’t wear a cape, but she certainly has a superpower: her angelic voice.

“I think just since I was little, I’ve always had music in my life,” Miller said. “And it’s so beautiful how music is made. When you listen to music, you feel the emotions, but when you play it…it’s just my inspiration for working hard and loving people, loving life.”

Along with being named All-State chorus, Noelle is a leader with the Flathead Choral Aires. The group makes frequent stops at Kalispell nursing homes and the new children’s hospital where they bring their little slices of vocal heaven to those in need of a smile.

“They’re obviously all upset because they’re sick and getting to hear beautiful music,” Miller said. Also for the older people to see us teenagers singing for them and sharing our talents with them gives them joy and just seeing that in their faces is really amazing.”

And when she’s not serenading the ear drums of the Flathead’s less fortunate, she’s leading the Highlander track program and running with a purpose: to inspire Kalispell’s youth to take back the track.

“Oh, the kids are so fun and they just run everywhere,” Miller said. “Playing games with them…it reminds you that you’re not grown up yet.”

“She’s the type of person where kids from other groups try to be in her group or on her team because they want to be around her,” Flathead girls track coach Charlie Dotson said. “If you look over there, they’re organizing, they got something going on and they’ll come try and tackle her.”

And although this superhero could use her voice to save the world, she plans to save lives here in the Treasure State first.

“I want to pursue a career where I can help people, and I was thinking of going into psychology. Another way I could do that and still do music was to minor in music and maybe do something like music therapy for people,” Miller said. “That would be amazing. That would be a dream come true.”