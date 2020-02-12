Gonzaga-Pepperdine rematch will air on ESPN

Gonzaga’s road game Saturday night against Pepperdine will be televised on ESPN.

The West Coast Conference matchup was listed with ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU as options prior to GU’s announcement Wednesday that ESPN will air the game. Roxy Bernstein and Corey Williams will call the game.

The second-ranked Zags (25-1, 11-0 WCC) face the Waves (13-12, 6-5) at 7 p.m. at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu. Pepperdine entertains San Diego on Thursday. Gonzaga edged the Waves 75-70 on Jan. 4 in Spokane.

Gonzaga has two more games that will air on ESPN channels but await final decisions: at BYU on Feb. 22 (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU), and vs. Saint Mary’s on Feb. 29 (ESPN or ESPN2).