District 8 4A girls: Grace Geldien paces balanced Central Valley over Richland

Grace Geldien led four in double figures with 16 points and top-seeded Central Valley pulled away from eighth-seeded Richland 79-44 in a District 8 4A tournament first-round game on Wednesday.

Peyton Howard scored 15 points, Chloe Williams added 14 and Michael Pitts had 15 for CV (17-3), ranked No. 7 in Class 4A.

Central Valley plays Pasco in a semifinal on Saturday.

The district title game is Feb. 22 at Toyota Center in Kennewick.

CV has battled with injuries all year, but that has strengthened the balance of the squad, according to coach Felice Orrell.

“Someone else is always stepping up,” she said. “I am just beyond proud of my kids. Just the resiliency they’ve showed all season.”

Williams scored six points and CV used a full-court press to create turnovers and build a 19-10 lead after the first quarter.

“Our press kind of gets us going,” Howard said. “If we’re running a little low we just pull it out. It gives us good energy.”

Richland (8-13) started the second with an 8-4 run to trim the deficit to three. But Williams scored twice on fastbreak layups and the Bears led 27-18 midway through the quarter.

Pitts added six in the quarter and CV led 33-22 at intermission.

“With (Pitts) not playing last year, kind of the beginning of the season she was a little rusty,” Orrell said. “She has risen the bar and we really push her to do that.”

Howard had two buckets and MJ Bruno converted a three-point play in a 10-2 run at the start of the third as CV opened up a 17-point lead.

District 8

Gonzaga Prep 58, Walla Walla 46: Lakin Gardner scored 16 points, Sitara Byrd added 15 and the third-seeded Bullpups (15-6) topped the visiting sixth-seeded Blue Devils (13-8) in a first-round matchup. G-Prep, ranked No. 16 in state 4A, plays Mead in a semifinal on Saturday.

Mead 50, Chiawana 44: Joelnell Momberg scored 21 points with seven rebounds, Olivia Moore added 11 and the visiting seventh-seeded Panthers (14-7) upset the MCC-champion Riverhawks (18-3). Chiawana, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, was led by Talia Von Oelhoffen with 29 points and nine boards.

Chiawana faces Walla Walla in a loser-out on Saturday.

Pasco 57, University 39: Mya Gross scored 25 points and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (15-5) scored the last 18 points of the game to top the fifth-seeded Titans (10-11). Jacksen McCliment-Call led University with 15 points., and Tyler McCliment-Call added 14. U-Hi hosts Richland in a loser-out on Saturday.

District 7 1A

Colville 57, Riverside 42: Jordyn True scored 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and the fourth-seeded Indians (12-9) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Rams (7-13) in Colville. Mckenna Reggear added 13 points for Colville.

Aquinna Riggles and Brittney Nortz scored 12 points apiece for Riverside and Sam Riggles added 10.

Colville plays top-seeded Freeman in a semifinal on Friday.

Medical Lake 56, Newport 44: Lexie Redell scored 19 points and the third-seeded Cardinals (10-12) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Grizzlies (7-14). Ellie Acord added 15 points for Medical Lake.

Evelyn Jurgens led Newport with 15 points and McKinley Leslie added 11.

Medical Lake plays second-seeded Deer Park on Friday.

District 7 1B

Inchelium 83, Republic 9: Mia Pakootas scored 24 points and the top-seeded Hornets (18-2) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Tigers (6-13). Inchelium plays Odessa in a semifinal on Saturday at Medical Lake HS.

Odessa 59, Northport 37: Ashlyn Nielsen scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds and the second-seeded Tigers (16-5) beat the visiting third-seeded Mustangs (8-10). Isabelle Bair led Northport with 13 points.

McKennah Davison scored 19 points for Odessa.

Northport plays Republic in a loser-out on Saturday.

Wellpinit 40, Selkirk 28: Ashlynn Hill scored 15 points and the top-seeded Redskins (15-5) beat the visiting Rangers (10-11). Kaitlyn Chantry led Selkirk with 13 points.

Wellpinit plays Curlew in a semifinal on Saturday.

Curlew 54, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 36: Korin Baker scored 28 points and the second-seeded Cougars (17-5) beat the third-seeded Warriors (6-13) in Curlew. Makenna Oliver led Almira/Coulee-Hartline with 21 points.

ACH plays Selkirk in a loser-out on Saturday.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 58, Lake City 36: Madi Symons scored 18 points, Skylar Burke added 16 and the visiting second-seeded Vikings (18-4) beat the top-seeded Timberwolves (15-7) in the 5A District 1-2 championship. Kendall Pickford scored 11 points to lead Lake City.

Lake City plays Post Falls for second place on Saturday.

Post Falls 59, Lewiston 32: Alexis Heath scored 16 points and the third-seeded Trojans (12-10) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Bengals (4-19) in a District 1-2 5A loser-out game.

Sandpoint 55, Lakeland 37: Maddie Morgan scored 22 points on six 3-pointers and the top-seeded Bulldogs (15-7) beat the third-seeded visiting Hawks (8-14) in Game 1 of the District 1-2 4A title series. Game 2 is Friday.

Timberlake 58, Kellogg 35: Taryn Soumas scored 23 points and the second-seeded Wildcats (14-7) beat the top-seeded Tigers (16-5) in the District 1 3A championship in Spirit Lake. Jaron Figueroa led Kellogg with 15 points.

Bonners Ferry 46, Priest River 21: Baylee Blackmore scored 21 points and the third-seeded Badgers (10-11) beat the fourth-seeded Spartans (5-15) in a District 1 DA loser-out game in Spirit Lake.