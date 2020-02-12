Area Sports Menu for Thursday, February 13

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: Washington at USC, 6 p.m.; Washington State at UCLA, 8. Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, 7:45 p.m.

College women: WCC: San Francisco at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, 5:35 p.m.

High school boys: District 7 2B at West Valley HS: Colfax vs. Kettle Falls, 3:30 p.m.; Wilbur-Creston vs. St. George’s, 5; Davenport vs. Liberty, 6:30; Chewelah vs. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 8. IEL 4A: Sandpoint at Lakeland, 7 p.m. IML: Kellogg at Priest River, 7 p.m.

High school girls: District 7 2B at West Valley HS: Reardan vs. Davenport, 3:30 p.m.; Northwest Christian vs. Liberty, 5; Kettle Falls vs. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 6:30; Colfax vs. St. George’s, 8.

Swimming

College women: NWC Championships in Federal Way, Washington, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.