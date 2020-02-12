SWX Home
Area roundup: North Idaho men hold off Wenatchee Valley

From staff reports

Nate Pryor’s 19 points led four North Idaho players in double figures as North Idaho College held off a strong challenge from Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday night, edging the Knights 79-78 in a Northwest Athletic Conference game in Wenatchee.

Christian Guess added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (24-1, 12-0 NWAC), who got 13 points from James Carlson and 10 off the bench from Marcus Austin. Chance Michels scored 17 off the bench for Wenatchee Valley (20-5, 8-4), while Abdul Abdullah added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

CC Spokane 90, Columbia Basin 56: Garrett White’s 16 points and 10 rebounds led a balanced attack as the Sasquatch (22-4, 12-1 NWAC)routed the Hawks (7-17, 2-10) in Pasco. Jaron Williams added 14 points for CC Spokane.

Women’s basketball

Columbia Basin 72, CC Spokane 68: Katlyn Ostrowski scored 20 points and Faith Adams added 14, but no other player scored in double figures for the visiting Sasquatch (11-11, 4-9 NWAC) in a win over the Hawks (7-17, 4-8) in Pasco.

Sami Sanders scored 16 points and Ali Martineau and Isabella Gutierrez had 14 apiece for the Hawks.

Wenatchee Valley 53, North Idaho 44: Anna Schrade scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds, but the visiting Cardinals (13-10, 7-5 NWAC) came up short against the Knights (18-7, 9-3).

Chasity Spady and Cariann Kunkel scored 14 points apiece for the Knights, and Kunkel grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

