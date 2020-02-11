She Jumps aims to get women outside

On Sunday, Feb. 23, She Jumps will host its annual “Get the Girls Out” event at Schweitzer Mountain Resort.

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., is the annual fundraiser for an organization dedicated to getting women outside, said Natalie Koncz, Washington ambassador for She Jumps.

Tickets cost $10 and there will be activities suitable for all ages and skiing skill levels.

“It’s just kind of come as you are. It’s all inclusive,” she said. “We really emphasize connecting women who are already outside doing things with women who haven’t been.”

She Jumps started in 2007 in Wyoming. Now, it’s a nationwide nonprofit working to get girls and women outside. Koncz, an avid skier and mountain biker herself, said the Schweitzer event raises money that support events throughout the year. Those events include skiing, climbing, hiking, biking and more.

“We just want women to come out and have a super fun time in a nonthreatening environment,” she said. “You don’t have to be good at it.”

To sign up for the February event and join the She Jumps mailing list, visit shejumps.org/events.