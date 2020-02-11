On the air
Tue., Feb. 11, 2020
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Xavier at (19) Butler … CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: (23) Creighton at (10) Seton Hall … FS1
4 p.m.: Alabama at (11) Auburn … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Connecticut at SMU … ESPNEWS
4 p.m.: George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth … ESPNU
4 p.m.: Boston College at Miami … Root
5:30 p.m.: Providence at St. John’s … CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: (18) Marquette at (15) Villanova … FS1
6 p.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma … ESPN2
6 p.m.: (20) Houston at South Florida … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Clemson at Pittsburgh … Root
Basketball, District 8 4A boys
7 p.m.: Ferris at Chiawana … SWX
Basketball, District 8 4A girls
5 p.m.: Mead at Chiawana … SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Indiana … ESPN
5 p.m.: Miami at Utah … Root (Comcast only)
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Denver … ESPN
Golf
6 p.m.: LPGA, ISPS Handa Australian Open … Golf
1 a.m. (Thursday): Women’s Amateur, Asia Pacific Championship … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Montreal at Boston … NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Calgary at Los Angeles … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Denver … 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Moose Jaw at Spokane … 103.5-FM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.