On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Xavier at (19) Butler … CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: (23) Creighton at (10) Seton Hall … FS1

4 p.m.: Alabama at (11) Auburn … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Connecticut at SMU … ESPNEWS

4 p.m.: George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth … ESPNU

4 p.m.: Boston College at Miami … Root

5:30 p.m.: Providence at St. John’s … CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: (18) Marquette at (15) Villanova … FS1

6 p.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma … ESPN2

6 p.m.: (20) Houston at South Florida … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Clemson at Pittsburgh … Root

Basketball, District 8 4A boys

7 p.m.: Ferris at Chiawana … SWX

Basketball, District 8 4A girls

5 p.m.: Mead at Chiawana … SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Indiana … ESPN

5 p.m.: Miami at Utah … Root (Comcast only)

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Denver … ESPN

Golf

6 p.m.: LPGA, ISPS Handa Australian Open … Golf

1 a.m. (Thursday): Women’s Amateur, Asia Pacific Championship … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Montreal at Boston … NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Calgary at Los Angeles … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Denver … 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Moose Jaw at Spokane … 103.5-FM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

