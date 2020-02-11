Gymnastics: Ferris’ Maile Rocha and Central Valley’s Rebekah Ross qualify for state all-around

Maile Rocha of Ferris and Rebekah Ross of Central Valley qualified for state in the all-around at the 4A regional meet at Albertsons Gymnastic Center on Tuesday.

Mead edged Central Valley for the title and qualified for state as a team.

Lewis and Clark finished third, University was fourth and Ferris placed fifth.

The WIAA state gymnastics meet is Feb. 20-22 at Sammamish HS in Bellevue.

Individual qualifiers

Uneven bars: Mikah Baggot (CV), Hanna Michaelis (CV), Isabel Ferney (LC), Ashley Sessions (U-Hi) and Maya Meeks (U-Hi).

Balance beam: Lyra Mylroie (LC), Ferney (LC), Victoria Axtell (CV), Jamie Fitzgerald (LC).

Vault: Axtell (CV), Mylroie (LC), Meeks (U-Hi), Ferney (LC).

Floor exercise: Axtell (CV), Michaelis (CV), Baggot (CV), Mylroie (LC).