SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

Girls basketball: Neveah Sherwood leads West Valley over Clarkston in Great Northern finale

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 11, 2020

(AP)
(AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

West Valley 62, Clarkston 52: Neveah Sherwood scored 17 points and the Eagles (17-3, 10-2) beat the visiting Bantams (14-6, 7-5) to clinch the Great Northern League regular season title on Tuesday.

West Valley will host the District 7 2A championship game at University HS on Feb. 18. Third-seeded Clarkston faces fourth-seeded Cheney in a loser out game at U-Hi on Friday.

Jillian Taylor scored 12 points and Hailey Marlow added 10 for West Valley. Ashlyn Wallace led Clarkston with 17 points.

Cheney 49, Pullman 32: Maggie Smith scored 20 points, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark in her career, and the Blackhawks (8-12, 4-8) beat the visiting Greyhounds (3-17, 0-12).

Fifth-seeded Pullman faces second-seeded East Valley in a loser-out game at U-Hi on Friday.

Meghan McSweeney led Pullman with 10 points.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports