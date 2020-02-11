Girls basketball: Neveah Sherwood leads West Valley over Clarkston in Great Northern finale

From staff reports

West Valley 62, Clarkston 52: Neveah Sherwood scored 17 points and the Eagles (17-3, 10-2) beat the visiting Bantams (14-6, 7-5) to clinch the Great Northern League regular season title on Tuesday.

West Valley will host the District 7 2A championship game at University HS on Feb. 18. Third-seeded Clarkston faces fourth-seeded Cheney in a loser out game at U-Hi on Friday.

Jillian Taylor scored 12 points and Hailey Marlow added 10 for West Valley. Ashlyn Wallace led Clarkston with 17 points.

Cheney 49, Pullman 32: Maggie Smith scored 20 points, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark in her career, and the Blackhawks (8-12, 4-8) beat the visiting Greyhounds (3-17, 0-12).

Fifth-seeded Pullman faces second-seeded East Valley in a loser-out game at U-Hi on Friday.

Meghan McSweeney led Pullman with 10 points.