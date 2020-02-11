SWX Home
Sports >  NBA

Forbes: New York Knicks, at $4.6 billion, NBA’s highest valued team

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) signals to his teammates in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland / AP)
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) signals to his teammates in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland / AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

NEW YORK – Forbes is listing the average value of NBA franchises over $2 billion for the first time, a figure that has grown nearly 600% in the last decade.

The average NBA franchise is now valued at just over $2.1 billion, with Forbes saying the New York Knicks – worth $4.6 billion by the magazine’s calculations – ranking atop the league list.

The Los Angeles Lakers were listed with a worth of $4.4 billion by Forbes, with the Golden State Warriors at $4.3 billion.

The rest of the top 10: Chicago ($3.2 billion), Boston ($3.1 billion), the Los Angeles Clippers ($2.6 billion), Brooklyn ($2.5 billion), Houston ($2.475 billion), Dallas ($2.4 billion) and Toronto ($2.1 billion).

Forbes also calculated the revenue of the 30 NBA teams at a combined $8.8 billion last season, a new record, and forecast it would exceed $9 billion this season.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall