District 8 3A tournament: Greater Spokane League teams swept in first-round games

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 11, 2020

From staff reports

Ayoni Benevidez scored 29 points and fourth-seeded Kennewick eliminated visiting fifth-seeded Rogers 72-52 in a District 8 3A first-round game on Tuesday.

Blaine Chavez added 17 points for Kennewick (14-6), which faces top-seeded Mt. Spokane on Friday.

Evan Nomee led the Pirates (5-16) with 19 points and Corbin Staker added 11.

Southridge 69, North Central 51: Donovan Perry scored 26 points and the visiting Suns (8-13) eliminated the Indians (3-18).

Southridge faces second-seeded Kamiakin in a semifinal on Friday.

Levi Edwards led NC with 24 points.

Girls

Kamiakin 50, North Central 39: Regan Clark scored 23 points and the visiting Braves (5-16) eliminated the Indians (7-14) in a first-round game.

Kamiakin takes on second-seeded Kennewick in a semifinal on Friday.

Sara Patrick led NC with eight points, while Greta Marko added seven.

Hermiston 73, Shadle Park 35: Jazlyn Romero scored 16 points and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (14-7) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Highlanders (6-15).

Mia Hernandez added 14 points and Jayden Ray had 13 for Hermiston, which faces top-seeded Mt. Spokane in a semifinal on Friday.

