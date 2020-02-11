Boys district basketball: Nicholas Mason, Jordan Peterson lead Medical Lake to district tourney win

From staff reports

Nicholas Mason scored 16 points, Jordan Petersen added 13 and third-seeded Medical Lake (16-5) eliminated visiting sixth-seeded Lakeside 57-52 in a District 7 1A first-round game Tuesday.

The Cardinals (16-5), ranked No. 7 in Class 1A, take on second-seeded Deer Park in a semifinal Friday.

Javon Williams led Lakeside (7-14) with 18 points.

Newport 69, Colville 53: Ben Krogh scored 33 points and the host Grizzlies (14-7) eliminated the Indians (8-13) in a first-round game.

Michael Owen added 14 points for Newport, which faces top-seeded Freeman in a semifinal Friday.

Rhett Foulkes led Colville with 13 points.

District 7 1B

Odessa 104, Republic 23: Ryan Moffet scored 32 points with eight assists and the top-seeded Tigers (21-0) defeated visiting fourth-seeded Republic (4-14) in a first-round game.

Moffet is 10 points from tying the state scoring record of 3,100, set last year by Brock Ravet of Kittitas.

Odessa faces Cusick in a semifinal Saturday at Medical Lake High. Daeton Deife scored 19 points and Jett Nelson added 18 for Odessa. David Jensen led Republic with seven points.

Cusick 75, Wellpinit 61: Celias Holmes and Colton Seymour scored 18 points apiece and the second-seeded Panthers (16-4) beat visiting third-seeded Wellpinit (11-8) in a first-round game.

Cusick’s Brandon LeVasseur scored 15 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Kobe Stearns had 20 points for Wellpinit, which faces Republic in a loser-out game Saturday.

Selkirk 65, Valley Christian 46: Ryan Zimmerman scored 26 points and the top-seeded Rangers (14-7) defeated the visiting fourth-seeded Panthers (7-11) in a first-round game in Ione.

Selkirk faces Almira/Coulee-Hartline in a semifinal Saturday.

Adam Bruno led Valley Christian with 18 points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 77, Inchelium 37: Chase Gerard scored 16 points and the second-seeded Warriors (13-7) defeated the third-seeded Hornets (9-11) in a first-round game in Coulee City.

Inchelium faces Valley Christian in a loser-out game Saturday.

Lonnie Simpson led Inchelium with nine points.