Boys basketball: Gus Hagestad helps Great Northern League champion Clarkston to victory
Tue., Feb. 11, 2020
Gus Hagestad scored 16 points and Clarkston (15-5, 11-1) defeated West Valley 65-57 (9-11, 5-7) in the Great Northern League finale on Tuesday.
Tru Allen added 14 points for the Bantams, who host the District 7 2A championship on Feb. 19.
Blaine Vasicek led West Valley with 14 points.
Pullman 66, Cheney 61: Ethan Kramer scored 22 points and the visiting Greyhounds (11-9, 7-5) beat the Blackhawks (3-17, 2-10).
Pullman earned the second seed to the district tournament and will host Cheney at University HS on Friday.
Brayden Roberts added 17 points for Pullman. Quinsie Goodloe led Cheney with 13 points.
