Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, February 12

Basketball

College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Columbia Basin, North Idaho at Wenatchee Valley, both 7:30 p.m.

College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at Columbia Basin, North Idaho at Wenatchee Valley, both 5:30 p.m.

High school boys: District 8 4A: Mead at Walla Walla, 6 p.m.; Richland at Gonzaga Prep, Ferris at Chiawana, Hanford at Central Valley, all 7.

High school girls: District 8 4A: Richland at Central Valley, Walla Walla at Gonzaga Prep, Mead at Chiawana, 5 p.m.; University at Pasco, 6. District 7 1A: Newport at Medical Lake, Riverside at Colville, both 6:30 p.m. District 7 1B: Republic at Inchelium, Northport at Odessa, Selkirk at Wellpinit, Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Curlew, all 6 p.m. Idaho 5A District 1-2: Lewiston at Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene at Lake City, both 6:30 p.m. Idaho 3A District 1 at Timberlake HS: Priest River vs. Bonners Ferry, 5:30 p.m.; Kellogg vs. Timberlake, 7.

Hockey

WHL: Moose Jaw at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9 a.m.; horse racing, 9:25. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.