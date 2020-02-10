Top 25 roundup: No. 1 South Carolina beats No. 5 UConn for first time

Associated Press

Ty Harris scored 19 points, Aliayah Boston dominated underneath and No. 1 South Carolina held UConn to a record-low two points in the opening quarter on the way to a 70-52 win Monday night in Columbia, South Carolina – the program’s first win over the fifth-ranked Huskies.

The Gamecocks (23-1) came in 0-8 all-time against UConn, seven of those defeats with national championship coach Dawn Staley in charge.

But South Carolina took control immediately with its suffocating defense, limiting the Huskies to 1-of-16 shooting to lead 11-2 at the end of the first period.

Since women’s basketball changed to quarters in 2015-16, UConn’s fewest points in a first quarter was 8 against Tulane in February 2016. The Huskies fewest in any quarter was 6 in a loss to Baylor earlier this year.

The Huskies (20-3) have been a thorn in Staley’s side as she’s built the Gamecocks into a championship program the past 12 years.

It was UConn who ended South Carolina’s last run at No. 1 with an 87-62 victory in 2015. And despite Staley’s success – she’s led the team to four Southeastern Conference crowns and the 2017 national championship – she acknowledged it “absolutely“ bothered her not to beat the signature program in women’s hoops.

(19) Northwestern 85, Michigan State 55: In Evanston, Illinois, Lindsey Pulliam scored 31 points and the Wildcats beat the Spartans for their third straight win.

The Wildcats were missing coach Joe McKeown, who was sidelined with an illness according to the team. Assistant coach Kate Popovec served as the interim head coach.

Veronica Burton scored nine of her 23 points in the first quarter, including a go-ahead pullup jumper amid a 17-0 run that put the Wildcats up for good, 10-9. Northwestern (20-3, 10-2 Big Ten Conference) made 4 of 5 3-pointers (80%) and led 24-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Pulliam scored seven straight points to open the second quarter and Northwestern led by as many as 24 before taking a 47-28 halftime lead. Pulliam scored 14 points in the second quarter.

Northwestern outscored the Spartans 19-8 in the third quarter and led by as many as 32 points with 1:32 left in the fourth.

Nia Clouden scored 12 points with seven rebounds for Michigan State (11-12, 4-8), which has lost five straight.