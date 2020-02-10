Senior Standout: Fort Benton’s McKenna Hanford

By Leo Goldman SWX

Her middle name doesn’t say clutch on her drivers license, but it might as well.

“I know McKenna is never gonna lose her head, she just stays calm and handles the situation.” Said Head Coach Cassie Pimperton

After McKenna Hanford had ACL surgery in April 2018 to repair an ACL tear, she wasn’t sure if she would be the same dynamic player as before, or even if she’d be able to play

“It’s been hard, a lot harder than I thought. Last year, I thought I was 100% but I wasn’t. This year, it’s good to get back to normal.” Said Hanford.

Despite the injury nearly two years ago, McKenna is back, and better than ever. As a matter of fact, she’s been who head coach Cassie Pimperton has looked to in late game situations.

“McKenna is just a great teammate, she’s very unselfish and she’s willing to do whatever the team needs of her at the time. No matter what the score is,or how intense it is, she’s gonna do what she does.” Said Pimperton

McKenna doesn’t know how or why these shots have been coming her way, but she sure isn’t complaining.

“We just have a set play so we practice it and we get it down, so when it gets to game time and end of the game situations, we know how to handle it and stuff so that helps a lot.”