On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Vanderbilt … ESPN

4 p.m.: North Carolina State at Syracuse … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Mississippi … ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Rhode Island at Dayton … CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Michigan State at Illinois … ESPN

6 p.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia … ESPN2

6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas State … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Air Force at Boise State … Root

6:30 p.m.: Utah State at Colorado State … CBS Sports

8 p.m.: New Mexico at San Diego State … ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia … TNT

6:30 p.m.: Boston at Houston … TNT

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York Islanders … NBC Sports

5 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota … Root (Idaho Comcast only)

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Kyle Smith Show … 920-AM

All events are subject to change.

