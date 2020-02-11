On the air
Mon., Feb. 10, 2020
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Kentucky at Vanderbilt … ESPN
4 p.m.: North Carolina State at Syracuse … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Mississippi … ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Rhode Island at Dayton … CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Michigan State at Illinois … ESPN
6 p.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia … ESPN2
6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas State … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Air Force at Boise State … Root
6:30 p.m.: Utah State at Colorado State … CBS Sports
8 p.m.: New Mexico at San Diego State … ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia … TNT
6:30 p.m.: Boston at Houston … TNT
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York Islanders … NBC Sports
5 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota … Root (Idaho Comcast only)
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Kyle Smith Show … 920-AM
All events are subject to change.
