Glacier’s Simon Hill Named Gatorade Runner of the Year for Montana Boys Cross Country

By Vince Bagby SWX

Glacier High senior Simon Hill was named the Gatorade runner of the year for boys cross country in Montana on Monday. This is the second straight season that a Kalispell competitor has taken home the award after Flathead High’s Ben Perrin won the award last year. Hill becomes just the second Glacier high runner to earn the nod, next only to his older sister Annie Hill who won the award three years ago.

Simon Hill won the AA state meet this past October by completing the 5-kilometer course in 15:50.69, a deserved result after Hill took second at the state meet as a junior. Hill was also the top Montana finisher at the annual 2019 Mountain West Classic when he took fourth place at the Missoula meet in late September.

The Glacier Wolfpack standout excels in all areas of life as a 4.0 student, a student body president, a speech and debate state champion as well as a volunteer youth running coach.

Hill has signed a national letter of intent to continue his running career at the University of Montana in Missoula next fall.