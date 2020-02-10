Girls district basketball: Kim Dewey paces Reardan to victory in Northeast 2B tournament

From staff reports

Reardan 71, Wilbur-Creston 29: Kim Dewey scored 23 points and the third-seeded Indians (12-9) beat the sixth-seeded Wildcats (4-16) in a District 7 2B first-round game at West Valley HS.

Reardan faces second-seeded Davenport in a quarterfinal on Thursday while W-C plays in a loser-out on Saturday.

Madalyn Dewey had 15 points and Ayden Krupke added 14 points for Reardan, while Lillian Nowlin scored eight points with 11 rebounds.

Mackenzie Arden led Wilbur-Creston with 14 points.

Northwest Christian 54, Asotin 25: Ellie Sander scored 17 points and the fourth-seeded Crusaders (13-8) beat the fifth-seeded Panthers (4-17).

NWC faces top-seeded Liberty in a quarterfinal on Thursday while Asotin plays in a loser-out on Saturday.

Skyla Tunison added 12 points and Chiara Carey had 11 for NWC.

Kayla Paine led Asotin with eight points.

Kettle Falls 60, Upper Columbia Academy 28: Mya Edwards scored 17 points, Zarah Johnson added 15 and the third-seeded Bulldogs (14-7) beat the sixth-seeded Lions (4-13).

Kettle Falls faces second-seeded Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a quarterfinal on Thursday while UCA plays in a loser-out on Saturday.

Mia Pierce led Upper Columbia Academy with 13 points.

Colfax 46, Chewelah 27: Asher Cai and Kierstyn York scored scored 11 points apiece and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (14-7) topped the fifth-seeded Cougars (3-17).

Colfax faces top-seeded St. George in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

Alyssa Fitzgerald scored 13 points for Chewelah, which plays in a loser-out on Saturday.

Idaho

Lakeland 67, Moscow 43: Addie Kiefer scored 17 points with 17 rebounds the third-seeded Hawks (8-13) eliminated the second-seeded Bears (1-15) in a 4A District 1-2 play-in at North Idaho College.

Lakeland faces top-seeded Sandpoint in the best-of-3 championship series starting Wednesday.

Katy Ryan added 14 points with 14 rebounds and six blocks for Lakeland while Melody Loutzenhiser added 11.

Ellie Gray led Moscow with 14 points and Peyton Watson added 10.

Timberlake 75, Priest River 20: Brooke Jessen scored her 1,000th career point, finishing with 21, and the top-seeded Tigers (16-4) beat the fourth-seeded Spartans (5-15) in a 3A District 1 first-round matchup.

Blayre Jeffs added 15 points and Taryn Soumas had 10 for Timberlake, which faces Kellogg in the championship game on Wednesday.

Kellogg 57, Bonners Ferry 49: The second-seeded Wildcats (13-7) beat the third-seeded Badgers (9-12) in a 3A District 1 first-round game.

Bonners Ferry faces Priest River in a loser-out game on Wednesday.

Mullan 20, Kootenai 19: The fourth-seeded Tigers (5-11) eliminated the fifth-seeded Warriors (0-11) in a 1AD2 District 1 play-in game.

Mullan faces top-seeded Lakeside in a semifinal on Tuesday.