SWX Home
Sports >  High school sports

Boys district basketball: John Lustig scores 29 points to help Colfax top NWC

(AP)
(AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
From staff reports

John Lustig scored 29 points and Colfax (15-6) beat Northwest Christian (2-20) 56-45 in a District 7 2B first-round game at West Valley HS on Monday.

Hunter Claassen added 18 points for Colfax, which faces second-seeded Kettle Falls in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

Micah Littleton led Northwest Christian with 15 points. NWC plays in a loser-out on Saturday.

Davenport 64, Tekoa-Rosalia 38: AJ Floyd scored 31 points and the fourth-seeded Gorillas (8-11) beat the fifth-seeded Timberwolves (8-13).

Davenport faces top-seeded Liberty in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

T-R was led by Riley McLain with 15 points and plays in a loser-out on Saturday.

Wilbur-Creston 46, Reardan 38: Brayden Seylor scored 15 points, Alex Ruzsa added 11 and the fifth-seeded Wildcats (13-8) beat the fourth-seeded Indians (12-9).

W-C faces top-seeded St. George’s in a quarterfinal on Thursday while Reardan plays in a loser-out on Saturday.

Noah Landt led Reardan with 10 points.

Chewelah 61, Asotin 37: The third-seeded Cougars (11-10) beat the sixth-seeded Panthers (4-17).

Chewelah faces second-seeded Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a quarterfinal on Thursday while Asotin plays in a loser-out on Saturday.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in High school sports