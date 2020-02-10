Boys district basketball: John Lustig scores 29 points to help Colfax top NWC

From staff reports

John Lustig scored 29 points and Colfax (15-6) beat Northwest Christian (2-20) 56-45 in a District 7 2B first-round game at West Valley HS on Monday.

Hunter Claassen added 18 points for Colfax, which faces second-seeded Kettle Falls in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

Micah Littleton led Northwest Christian with 15 points. NWC plays in a loser-out on Saturday.

Davenport 64, Tekoa-Rosalia 38: AJ Floyd scored 31 points and the fourth-seeded Gorillas (8-11) beat the fifth-seeded Timberwolves (8-13).

Davenport faces top-seeded Liberty in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

T-R was led by Riley McLain with 15 points and plays in a loser-out on Saturday.

Wilbur-Creston 46, Reardan 38: Brayden Seylor scored 15 points, Alex Ruzsa added 11 and the fifth-seeded Wildcats (13-8) beat the fourth-seeded Indians (12-9).

W-C faces top-seeded St. George’s in a quarterfinal on Thursday while Reardan plays in a loser-out on Saturday.

Noah Landt led Reardan with 10 points.

Chewelah 61, Asotin 37: The third-seeded Cougars (11-10) beat the sixth-seeded Panthers (4-17).

Chewelah faces second-seeded Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a quarterfinal on Thursday while Asotin plays in a loser-out on Saturday.