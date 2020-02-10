Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, February 11

SWX Home
Basketball

High school: Boys: GNL: Clarkston at West Valley, Pullman at Cheney, both 7; Intermountain: Timberlake at Kellogg, Priest River at Bonners Ferry, both 7; Nonleague: Rogers at Kennewick, Valley Christian at Selkirk, Wellpinit at Cusick, Republic at Odessa, Inchelium at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, all 6; Lakeside (WA) at Medical Lake, Colville at Newport, both 6:30; Southridge at North Central, Sandpoint at Coeur d’Alene, Lake City at Lewiston, all 7.

High school: Girls: GNL: Pullman at Cheney, Clarkston at West Valley, both 5:30 p.m.; Nonleague: Shadle Park at Hermiston, Kamiakin at North Central, both 5; Mullan vs. Lakeside (ID) at North Idaho College, Lakeland at Sandpoint, both 6; Genesis Prep vs. Clark Fork at North Idaho College, 7:30.

Golf

College women: Washington State, Idaho at San Diego State Lamkin Invitational.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.

