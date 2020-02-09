On the air
Sun., Feb. 9, 2020
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Colgate at Boston University … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: (8) Florida State at (7) Duke … ESPN
6 p.m.: (1) Baylor at Texas … ESPN
6 p.m.: TCU at Texas Tech … ESPN2
6 p.m.: Southern at Jackson State … ESPNU
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: (4) Connecticut at (1) South Carolina … ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Sacramento at Milwaukee … NBA
5:30 p.m.: Utah at Dallas … Root (Comcast only)
7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Los Angeles Lakers … NBA
Gymnastics, college
6 p.m.: Washington at Stanford … Pac-12 and Pac-12 Washington
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Columbus … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.