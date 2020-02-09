SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Colgate at Boston University … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: (8) Florida State at (7) Duke … ESPN

6 p.m.: (1) Baylor at Texas … ESPN

6 p.m.: TCU at Texas Tech … ESPN2

6 p.m.: Southern at Jackson State … ESPNU

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: (4) Connecticut at (1) South Carolina … ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Sacramento at Milwaukee … NBA

5:30 p.m.: Utah at Dallas … Root (Comcast only)

7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Los Angeles Lakers … NBA

Gymnastics, college

6 p.m.: Washington at Stanford … Pac-12 and Pac-12 Washington

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Columbus … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall