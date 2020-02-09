NBA roundup: Celtics edge Thunder for seventh straight victory

Associated Press

Kemba Walker scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 26 and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 on Sunday in Oklahoma City for their seventh straight victory.

Jaylen Brown finished with 17 points for the Celtics, who made 16 3-pointers. One of them, by Marcus Smart with 8:19 remaining, gave Boston the lead for good.

Smart also stole the ball from Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 5.8 seconds left to seal the victory.

Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each had 24 points for the Thunder, while point guards Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder finished with 22 apiece.

Trail Blazers 115, Heat 109: In Portland, Oregon, Damian Lillard had 33 points and eight assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored 22 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Miami 115-109 on Sunday night in Andre Iguodala’s debut with the Heat.

Iguodala had two points in his first game since the NBA Finals.

Hassan Whiteside had 11 points and 17 rebounds against his former team, including an pair of free throws with 11.5 seconds left that gave Portland a seven-point lead.

Goran Dragic had 27 points for Miami, which played without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. Duncan Robinson had 19 points, but just four after halftime.

Jazz 114, Rockets 113: In Houston, Bojan Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer as time expired to give Utah a victory over Houston.

Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points and Donovan Mitchell finished with 24 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Jazz, who won their second straight after a five-game losing streak.

They needed to come back after P.J. Tucker’s 3-pointer from the corner gave Houston a two-point lead with 1.6 seconds remaining. After a timeout, Bogdanovic came off a screen and hit a contested 29-footer to give the Jazz the win.

Mike Conley added 20 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds. The Jazz shot 49%, including 15 of 38 on 3-pointers.

Russell Westbrook had 39 points for the Rockets. James Harden added 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Clippers 133, Cavaliers 92: In Cleveland, Lou Williams scored 25 points and Los Angeles routed Cleveland, the Cavaliers’ worst home loss in franchise history.

Cleveland’s previous worst was a 39-point loss to Chicago in 2012.

Paul George had 22 points and Marcus Morris added 10 in his first game with Los Angeles, which led wire-to-wire without star forward Kawhi Leonard.

Andre Drummond started in his first game with Cleveland after being acquired from Detroit at the deadline. He scored 19 points and had 14 rebounds in 29 minutes.

76ers 118, Bulls 111: In Philadelphia, Furkan Korkmaz scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds and Philadelphia beat Chicago to improve its NBA-best home record to 24-2.

Ben Simmons added 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for the 76ers.

Korkmaz stayed hot after netting a career-high 34 points in Friday’s 119-107 home win over Memphis. He made 12 of 17 field goals, going 6 of 11 on 3-pointers.

Zach LaVine scored 32 points and Luke Kornet added 25 for the short-handed Bulls, who have lost five straight.

Grizzlies 106, Wizards 99: In Washington, Ja Morant had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to help Memphis overcome poor 3-point shooting and beat Washington.

Morant scored 10 points in the fourth quarter for Memphis, which closed the game on a 22-8 run after trailing for most of the second half.

Kyle Anderson added 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14 for the Grizzlies, who won despite shooting 5 of 32 from beyond the arc. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 rebounds.

Bradley Beal scored 26 points for Washington, which led by as many as 12 points early but shot 4 of 26 in the fourth quarter.

Hawks 140, Knicks 135 (2OT): In Atlanta, Trae Young had 48 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 32 points and 16 rebounds, and Atlanta beat New York in two overtimes.

It was the ninth time Young has scored at least 40, second-most in the NBA this season. The first-time All-Star hit all 16 of his free throw attempts and knocked down a game-high six 3-pointers.

Julius Randle finished with 35 points and 18 rebounds, and Reggie Bullock scored 21 points for New York, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Playing their third game in four nights, the Knicks dropped to 17-37 after trailing by 16 in the fourth. They led by eight in the first overtime before letting the Hawks back in it.