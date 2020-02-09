SWX Home
Area Sports Menu for Monday, February 10

Basketball

High school boys: District 7-2B tournament: Northwest Christian at Colfax, 3:30 p.m. Tekoa-Rosalia at Davenport, 5 p.m. Asotin vs. Chewelah at West Valley, 6:30 p.m. Wilbur-Creston vs. Reardan at West Valley, 8 p.m. Southeast 1B: Touchet at Colton, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: District 7-2B tournament: Wilbur-Creston vs. Reardan at West Valley, 3:30 p.m. Asotin vs. Northwest Christian at West Valley, 5 p.m. Upper Columbia Academy vs. Kettle Falls at West Valley, 6:30 p.m. Chewelah vs. Colfax at West Calley, 8 p.m. Southeast 1B: Touchet at Colton, 6 p.m. Idaho District 1-3A tournament: Bonners Ferry at Kellogg, Priest River at Timberlake, 5:30 p.m. Idaho District 1-2-4A tournament: Lakeland at Moscow, 6 p.m.

Golf

College women: Washington State, Idaho at San Diego State Lamkin Invitational.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.

