WCC roundup: Yoeli Childs scores 32 to lift BYU past San Francisco 90-76

Associated Press

Yoeli Childs scored a season-high 32 points as BYU topped San Francisco 90-76 on Saturday night in Provo, Utah.

TJ Haws had 13 points and seven assists for BYU (19-7, 8-3 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Jake Toolson added 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Jimbo Lull had 22 points for the Dons (16-10, 5-6). Khalil Shabazz added 16 points. Jordan Ratinho had 12 points.

Pacific 79, Pepperdine 78: Jahlil Tripp had 24 points and 15 rebounds and gave Pacific the lead on a three-point play with 11.4 seconds left as the Tigers (19-8, 7-4) beat the Waves (13-12, 6-5) in Stockton, California.

Daniss Jenkins added 22 points for the Tigers, who won their fourth straight game. James Hampshire added three blocks.

Colbey Ross had 28 points for the Waves. Kameron Edwards added 15 points.

San Diego 89, Portland 81 (2OT): Braun Hartfield scored seven of his 23 points after regulation, Joey Calcaterra and Yauhen Massalski each finished with 19 points, and the Toreros (9-17, 2-9) topped the visiting Pilots (9-17, 1-10).

Massalski shot 8 of 14 from the field, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked three shots. James Jean-Marie added 11 points for San Diego. The Toreros snapped a four-game skid; both their conference wins this season have come against Portland.

Calcaterra, whose 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation forced overtime, hit another 3 early in the second OT, giving San Diego the lead for good and sparking an 11-2 spurt that made it 87-79 – the largest lead in the game by either team – with 33 seconds to play. He scored seven points during that stretch.