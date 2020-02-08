NWAC basketball: Garrett White powers CCS past Treasure Valley

From staff reports

Garrett White scored 22 points and was one of five Community Colleges of Spokane players scoring in double figures in a 92-73 victory over Treasure Valley in a Northwest Conference men’s basketball game in Ontario, Oregon, on Saturday.

Kaeleb Johnson added 18 points, Jaron Williams had 13, and Austin White and Kobe Reese each scored 10 for the Sasquatch (21-4, 11-1).

Dajon Howe scored 20 points for Treasure Valley (13-9, 6-5).

North Idaho 115, Walla Walla 87: Christian Guess poured in 35 points on 14-for-18 shooting, and Emmitt Taylor III added 19 points for the Cardinals (23-1, 11-0) in Coeur d’Alene.

Jaden Dewar scored 15 points, and Nate Pryor and Phillip Malatare scored 12 apiece for NIC.

Kolby Modrow compiled 34 points for Walla Walla (10-13, 4-7).

Women’s basketball

Treasure Valley 58, CC Spokane 44: Sammi Jessop scored a team-high 14 points to lead Treasure Valley (11-9, 5-6) past the host Sasquatch.

Tori Ivins and Katlyn Ostrowski scored nine points each for CCS (11-10, 4-8).

Walla Walla 74, North Idaho 62: Sailor Liefke’s 23 points helped Walla Walla improve to 21-1 overall and 12-0 in the Northwest Conference.

Cheyenne Green scored 13 points off the bench for NIC (13-9, 7-4), and Sydnie Peterson and Alex Carlton scored 12 and 11, respectively.