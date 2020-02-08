GSL boys: Hodges Flemming scores 26 points, Gonzaga Prep downs Mead in GSL finale

Gonzaga Prep 71, Mead 62: Hodges Flemming scored 26 points, Liam Lloyd added 19 and the Bullpups (15-5, 12-2) downed the visiting Panthers (9-11, 7-7) on Saturday.

“He’s been outstanding,” Gonzaga Prep coach Matty McIntyre said of Flemming. “He’s waited his turn, taking a long road, played freshman ball, played JV, and he continued to develop and work hard every place he’s been and I think he’s taken the GSL by storm a little bit this year.”

Gonzaga Prep hosts Richland in a first-round game on Wednesday, while Mead finished third and plays at Walla Walla.

Mead was without leading scorer Tyson Rogalette with concussion symptoms for a second straight game. The Panthers were led by Sam Wenkheimer with 12 points – with three others in double figures.

“We’re just trying to wrap up the regular season on a good note with a little bit of momentum going to the playoffs,” McIntyre said. “But we understand it’s a new season, so to speak, and it’ll be fun to see how this thing finishes up.”

Lloyd scored 10 points in the first while the Pups held Mead to three baskets and took a 19-8 lead after one. Flemming popped a 3 early in the second and G-Prep led 37-24 at intermission.

Wenkheimer provided a spark of the Panthers bench with six points in the third and Mead made it a 10-point game entering the fourth. Mead got it to six with 3 minutes left as Lloyd had to go to the bench with his fourth foul.

But Will Reeves scored on the inside, then Flemming hit a 3 from long distance to put it back to 11 with 2:21 to go.

“We put trust in all these guys and we can go a lot of different areas so there was no panic,” McIntyre said. “I didn’t feel panic, I don’t think the kids felt panic. We were OK, we were just trying to save a good free throw shooter (Lloyd) for another minute if possible.”

Mt. Spokane 69, Ferris 56: Tyson Degenhart scored 25 points and the visiting Wildcats (17-3, 10-2) downed the Saxons (11-9, 7-7).

Jojo Anderson had 19 points and Kilo Simpson added 10 for Mt. Spokane. The Wildcats, the top seed in the 3A tourney, host a second-round game on Friday.

Ferris was led by Cole Omlin with 17 points. The Saxons finished fourth in 4A and travel to Chiawana on Wednesday.