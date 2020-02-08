Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Gaels

Offensive MVP

Freshman forward Drew Timme seems to get better with each outing. He scored 15 points in the first half (5 of 5 field goals, 5 of 5 free throws). He reached his season-high of 20 points midway through the second half on a pretty post move around 7-foot-1 Jock Perry. Timme’s lone miss from the field came with 2:10 remaining. He also grabbed 10 rebounds, 3 on the offensive end.

New career-best 20 points for @drewtimme2 with this smooth ball fake and drive. He's been rolling the last two weeks. pic.twitter.com/8O1a6Z2zhM — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) February 9, 2020

Defensive MVP

Admon Gilder spent most of his night guarding Malik Fitts, the 6-foot-8 forward who averages nearly 17 points per game. Gilder, despite giving up four inches and 20 pounds, had the strength to hold his ground against Fitts, who dropped 15 pounds in the offseason and has developed into a fine 3-point shooter. Fitts finished with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, but GU – led by Gilder – chased him off the 3-point line. Fitts didn’t attempt a shot behind the arc.

Key moment

The Zags took command with a 22-2 run over an eight-minute span of the first half, turning a 12-10 lead into a 34-12 bulge. Timme started it with a pair of buckets and Corey Kispert added a 3-pointer. Ryan Woolridge and Gilder converted layups off turnovers, Tillie canned a 3 and Kispert made a mid-range jumper to cap the run.