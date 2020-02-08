SWX Home
Girls basketball: Havelah Fairbanks’ 13 points leads Deer Park over Medical Lake

UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 8, 2020

From staff reports

Havelah Fairbanks scored 14 points and Deer Park beat visiting Medical Lake 43-26 in a Northeast A league game on Saturday.

Taylor Lyons added nine points for the Stags (16-5, 10-3).

Ellie Acord led the Cardinals (9-12, 9-4) with 15 points.

Republic 47, Columbia 27: Kayla Tonasket scored 13 points, Kaci Harman added 12 and the visiting Tigers (5-12, 4-9) defeated the Lions (1-17, 1-13) in a Northeast 1B game.

Lexauna Nelson led Columbia with 12 points.

Inchelium 64, Wellpinit 60: Mia Pakootas scored 24 points and the Hornets (17-2, 12-1) beat the visiting Redskins (13-4, 10-2).

AnnMarie Simpson added 14 points for Inchelium.

Lachelle Boyd led Wellpinit with 16 points, and Ashawna Anderson added 14.

Oakesdale 37, Garfield-Palouse 15: LouEllen Reed scored nine points and the visiting Nighthawks (14-5, 8-2) defeated the Vikings (12-7, 6-6) in a Southeast 1B game.

Wilbur-Creston 53, Entiat 45: Mackenzie Arden scored 36 points and the Wildcats (4-14) beat the visiting Tigers (6-12) in a nonleague game.

Savannah Hill led Entiat with 14 points.

Sandpoint 47, Moscow 31: Kelsey Cessna, Dawson Driggs and Broolyn Steiger scored eight points apiece and the Bulldogs (14-7, 4-0) beat the Bears (1-14, 1-4) in a 4A Inland Empire League game.

Megan Watson led Moscow with nine points.

Orofino 38, St. Maries 32: The Maniacs beat the Lumberjacks in a 2A District 1-2 first round game.

