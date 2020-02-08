District wrestling: Mead, Mt. Spokane and Cheney win team titles

Mead rolled to another 4A Greater Spokane League district tournament title Saturday at Central Valley High School, and several other local teams won titles in their respective classifications.

The Panthers (461 points) won five weight classes and had seven second-place finishers to finish ahead of second-place University (383).

Top-ranked Chase Randall of Mead beat second-ranked Q’Veli Quintanilla of Gonzaga Prep in an 8-7 decision, one of the marquee 126-pound matchups in the state.

Defending state champion and top-ranked Braxton Mikesell of Central Valley beat fifth-ranked Trace Franks of Mead in a 285-pound championship major decision.

Third-ranked Kyle Anstrom (152 pounds) led University, pinning Central Valley’s Jesse Ramey in the title match.

Mead hosts the state-qualifying Region 4 tournament on Friday and Saturday.

3A

Defending state champion and top-ranked Mt. Spokane was victorious again, winning the eight-team 3A District 8 tournament at Rogers.

The Wildcats (397 points) won five titles and had five runners-up to finish ahead of second-ranked Hermiston (285).

North Central had two winners in top-ranked and defending state champion sophomore Kenndyl Mobley (126 pounds) and Steven Zaragoza (106). Shadle Park’s top-ranked Zach Lopez (120 pounds) also won his bracket.

Rogers, led by second-place Jaden Rice (182), will also host next weekend’s Region 4 championships.

2A

Cheney followed up its Great Northern League title with a district tournament championship at Central Valley.

The Blackhawks (308.5 points) won five titles and added five runners-up to finish well ahead of second-place East Valley (200), which hosts next week’s state-qualifying Region 4 tournament.

In a battle of ranked 145-pound wrestlers, East Valley’s Jacob Kessinger came up with an 8-6 overtime victory over Cheney’s Dylan Straley.

West Valley’s Gaje Caro (182 pounds) defended his district title by pinning Clarkson’s Ryan Page.

1A

Lakeside (251 points) won the Northeast A district tournament at Freeman, beating the league’s top two teams from the dual season, Deer Park (219) and Medical Lake (208.5).

The Eagles beat the Stags and Cardinals thanks to advancing six wrestlers to the championship round, including winners Tomio Yamada (106) and Cole Tenny (160).

Deer Park had four winners, including top-ranked Nathan Gregory (120) and second-ranked Matt Jorgensen (152).

Defending state champion Reuben Seemann (132) also won to lead defending state team champion Colville, which finished fourth.

Deer Park hosts next weekend’s Region 4 tournament.

B

Liberty won a South Division title in Spangle on Thursday, and Chewelah won the North Division title on its home mat.

Liberty (297 points) was victorious in six weight classes, including top-ranked and defending state champion Charlie Harrington (285).

Chewelah (215 points) was boosted by six title-winners, including defending state champions Kaden Krouse (170) and Jake Jeanneret (182).

The Region 3/4 wrestling tournament is next weekend at Reardan.

Girls

Kennewick won the District 7/8 subregionals team title at Liberty, and ninth-place Newport finished the highest of Spokane-area teams.

Wrestlers from 35 schools participated, including local winners Kelsey Loeun (Mead, 110), Maizy Feltwell (Liberty, 120), Alicia Stewart (Shadle Park, 130), Kilee Callaghan (North Central, 135) and Sierra Mason (Newport, 190).

Othello hosts next week’s Region 4 tournament.