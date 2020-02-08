Balanced offense leads Whitworth in rout of last-place Willamette

From staff reports

SALEM – Garrett Paxton scored 20 points off the bench, leading Whitworth to a 92-58 rout of Willamette on Saturday night, the Pirates’ fifth straight win.

Sam Lees added 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting for the Pirates (17-4, 11-1 Northwest Conference). Ben College chipped in 13 points, Garrett Hull had 11 and Liam Fitzgerald grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.

Whitworth dominated the Bearcats (1-20, 0-12) on the glass 55-21, including a 17-3 edge on the offensive boards – which the Pirates turned into 18 second-chance points.

The Pirates shot 51.4% from the field and 44.8% (12 for 29) from 3-point range. Willamette finished 35% overall and was 6 for 26 (23.1%) from deep.

Jack Boydell paced the Bearcats with 15 points, while Cade Whicker added 14.

Whitworth pulled even with Whitman atop the conference standings after Whitman lost 90-83 at Lewis & Clark in Portland. The Pirates travel to Walla Walla to take on the Blues on Feb. 18. The NWC Tournament begins Feb. 27 with the top four teams competing for an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The Pirates host Pacific (Ore.) at 8 p.m. Friday before taking on George Fox on Saturday at the Fieldhouse.