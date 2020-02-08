Area Sports Menu for Sunday, February 9
Sat., Feb. 8, 2020
Basketball
College men: Pac-12: Washington at Washington State, 3 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Utah at Washington State, Colorado at Washington, both noon.
Hockey
WHL: Everett at Spokane, 5:05 p.m. KIJHL: Spokane at Castlegar, 2 p.m.
Softball
College: Nonconference: Whitworth at Chapman (DH), noon.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Boise State at Gonzaga, 11 a.m.; Eastern Washington at Washington, noon.
College women: Nonconference: Idaho at Portland, TBA.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9 a.m.; dog racing, 9. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
