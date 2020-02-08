Area roundup: Big second quarter carries Montana past Idaho women

From staff reports

McKenzie Johnston and Abby Anderson scored 16 points each, and Montana capitalized on a dominant second quarter to earn a 69-60 victory over Idaho in a Big Sky Conference matchup on Saturday in Missoula.

Gina Marxen made four 3-pointers en route to 16 points for Idaho, which was outscored 17-4 in the second period and trailed 36-26 at halftime. Beyonce Bea had 14 points and Lizzy Klinker 13 for the Vandals (13-8, 8-4).

Gabi Harrington added 14 points for the Grizzlies (13-9, 8-5).

Montana State 79, Eastern Washington 47: The Bobcats outscored EWU 27-6 in the second quarter to blow open a close game and pull away for the conference win in Bozeman.

Bella Cravens led all scorers with 18 points for the visiting Eagles, who led 16-14 after one quarter. Grace Kirscher added 10 points.

Whitworth 80, Willamette 75: Quincy McDeid scored 26 points, and Megan Dorney pitched in with 21 points and nine rebounds to power the Pirates’ Northwest Athletic Conference win in Salem, Oregon.

McDeid knocked down four 3-pointers for Whitworth (12-9, 5-7), and Sydney Abbott added 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Ava Kitchin scored 21 points for Willamette (11-10, 5-7).

College baseball

Whitworth 12-3, Pomona-Pitzer 10-5: Joe Howell’s single drove in Cody Simmons with the go-ahead run in the ninth inning to help Whitworth win the opening game of a nonconference doubleheader in Claremont, California.

The host Sagehens earned the split after battling back from a 3-0 hole in the second game.

Liam Fitzpatrick was 4 for 6 in the opener for Whitworth, and Jaxsen Sweum and Grayson O’Neil each added three hits. Sweum also homered and drove in three runs.

Ben Wintringer posted two hits for the Pirates (2-1) in the second game.