WCC roundup: Yoeli Childs, Jake Toolson power BYU to 85-54 victory over Portland

Associated Press

Yoeli Childs and Jake Toolson scored 22 points apiece and visiting BYU overwhelmed Portland 85-54 on Thursday night.

Childs sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor and added eight rebounds for the Cougars (18-7, 7-3 WCC). Toolson knocked down 8 of 10 shots, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range. Alex Barcello hit three 3-pointers and scored 17.

JoJo Walker topped the Pilots (9-16, 1-9) with 12 points, but he made just 4 of 13 shots from the field. Isaiah White scored 10.

BYU, which led 43-31 at halftime, shot 51% overall, 43% from beyond the arc (12 of 28) and made 15 of 20 free throws. Portland shot 28% overall, 30% from distance (6 of 20) and made 16 of 21 foul shots.

Pepperdine 91, Santa Clara 77: Colbey Ross scored 23 points as the Waves (13-11, 6-4) topped the Broncos (18-7, 5-5) in Malibu, California.

Ross shot 10 for 12 from the foul line. He added nine assists.

Skylar Chavez had 16 points for Pepperdine. Kameron Edwards added 16 points and nine rebounds. Kessler Edwards had 12 points.

Pepperdine scored 45 points in the first half, a season best for the Waves.

Jaden Bediako had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos. Tahj Eaddy added 18 points. Josip Vrankic had 11 points.

Pacific 60, San Francisco 48: Pierre Crockrell II scored 12 points and the Tigers (18-8, 6-4) beat the Dons (16-9, 5-5) in San Francisco, California.

Crockrell was 5 for 10 from the field in only 15 minutes.

Jimbo Lull led San Francisco with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Charles Minlend added 13 points.

Jahlil Tripp grabbed 20 rebounds for Pacific, which outrebounded the Dons 51-32.

Saint Mary’s 66, San Diego 60: Jordan Ford scored 19 points and the Gaels (20-5, 7-3) defeated the Toreros (8-17, 1-9) in San Diego, California.

Ford went 8 for 18 from the floor and added six assists. Malik Fitts added 17 points for Saint Mary’s with 14 rebounds.

Braun Hatfield led San Diego with 18 points, and Yauhen Massalski and Finn Sullivan scored 10 apiece.

Saint Mary’s controlled the paint, outscoring the Toreros 40-26.