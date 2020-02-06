Updates: No. 2 Gonzaga hosts LMU

Follow along here as the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-1, 9-0) host the Loyola Marymount Lions (8-15, 2-7) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 8. You can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.

Key matchup

We usually mix things up when Gonzaga faces a WCC foe for the second time, but not this time. Junior Eli Scott is the backbone of Loyola Marymount’s offense and the Zags’ primary concern.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Scott is the only player in the conference in the top seven in scoring (15.7, sixth), rebounding (6.7, seventh), field-goal percentage (54.3, sixth) and assists (4.7, third).

He’s a tough cover with his size, strength and green light to create for himself and teammates.

Scott was productive against GU last month with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting to go with five rebounds and three assists. However, the Zags contained Scott in the first 17 minutes (four points, one assist, three turnovers) while building a 14-point lead en route to an 87-62 victory.

Killian Tillie drew the starting assignment on Scott and used his length and savvy to slow the LMU star. Tillie would be option No. 1, but he might not be available after spraining his ankle against Santa Clara last Thursday.

If Tillie doesn’t play, Scott will probably see a variety of defenders, including wing Corey Kispert, guard Admon Gilder and possibly forwards Drew Timme or Filip Petrusev.

Leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% LMU: Eli Scott 15.7 54.3 64.3 GU: Filip Petrusev 17.0 56.4 64.5

REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP LMU: Eli Scott 6.7 5.1 1.6 GU: Filip Petrusev 7.8 5.5 2.3

Team stats

LMU GU Points 65.5 88.6 Points allowed 67.8 67.2 Field goal% 46.7 50.9 Rebounds 29.8 41.4 Assists 12.2 17.5 Blocks 2.0 4.3 Steals 6.2 7.8 Streak Won 15 Lost 3

Game preview

Gonzaga tries to stay focused on Loyola Marymount with Saint Mary’s looming So here comes another game before a big game. Loyola Marymount visits the McCarthey Athletic Center on Thursday before the Zags fly to the Bay Area for the second straight week for Saturday’s showdown with Saint Mary’s. | Read more »

More on the Zags

Sophomore Filip Petrusev emerges as powerful force in Gonzaga’s offense Filip Petrusev has become an iron man and paint presence, both essential ingredients in No. 2 Gonzaga’s surprising 23-1 record. | Read more »

Gonzaga 2020 commit Jalen Suggs finalist for MaxPreps national player of the year Gonzaga 2020 commit Jalen Suggs is among seven on MaxPreps.com’s national player of the year watch list. | Read more »

Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev earns WCC player of week honors Gonzaga sophomore Filip Petrusev was named WCC player of the week after averaging 27 points and 10 rebounds in a pair of road victories. | Read more »

Gonzaga rewind: Zags pass NCAA Tournament-like test against USF Of course, that didn’t stop a commentator on ESPN’s college basketball wrap-up show Saturday night from trotting out the familiar refrain that it’s hard to gauge the Zags because they’re rarely challenged in the WCC – hours after they received a major challenge from San Francisco at War Memorial Gym. | Read more »

Analysis: Corey Kispert delivers in crunch time, lifts Gonzaga past USF 83-79 Plenty of time for Corey Kispert, who had been fairly quiet offensively, to deliver two of Gonzaga’s biggest baskets of the season as the Zags outlasted the Dons 83-79 on Saturday in front of a packed house of 3,006 – perhaps 40% sporting GU gear – at War Memorial Gym. | Read more »