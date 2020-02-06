Report: Former Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. joining Golden State on 10-day contract

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Zach Norvell Jr. is having an interesting first season in professional basketball.

It took a promising turn Thursday with Norvell expected to join the Golden State Warriors on a 10-day contract, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Norvell left Gonzaga after his sophomore season but wasn’t selected in the NBA Draft in June. The Chicago native signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers one day after the draft.

Norvell had a strong showing in the NBA summer league, hitting a game-winner and making highlight shows with a pair of crossover moves that left Golden State’s Jordan Poole down on the court.

Norvell had brief appearances in two Los Angeles Lakers games but was then waived by the team in December. He rejoined South Bay, the Lakers’ G League team, and averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists in 29 games.

Golden State entertains the Lakers on Saturday.