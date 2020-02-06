Jill Townsend leads balanced Gonzaga offense in rout of Pacific
Thu., Feb. 6, 2020
STOCKTON, Calif. – Jill Townsend scored 17 points, Jenn Wirth notched a double-double and No. 11 Gonzaga downed Pacific 83-65 on Thursday.
Wirth finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while LeeAnne Wirth added 12 points and seven rounds.
Junior guard Louise Forsyth matched a career-high with 11 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (23-1, 12-0 WCC), who have won 21 straight games.
Valerie Higgins paced the Tigers (13-10, 6-6) with 16 points.
This story will be updated
