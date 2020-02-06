GSL girls: Joelnell Momberg’s late bucket helps Mead hold off Gonzaga Prep
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 6, 2020
Olivia Moore scored 14 points, Joelnell Momberg added 13 and Mead held off visiting Gonzaga Prep 52-50 in a Greater Spokane League contest on Thursday.
Lakin Gardner led the Bullpups with 20 points, and Sitara Byrd added 10.
Tied at 8-5 in league, the teams will play on Saturday to determine the No. 2 GSL seed to the District 8 4A tournament.
The Panthers (13-6) led 40-32 after three quarters. G-Prep (13-6) got within one point twice late, first on a 3-pointer by Leah Carney – her only basket of the night – then on a 3 by Gardner with just over 1 minute to play.
Momberg answered with a basket to put Mead up by three with 20 seconds left.
University 48, Ferris 39: Tyler McCliment-Call scored 19 points and the visiting Titans (10-10, 8-6) topped the Saxons (7-12, 4-9), clinching a spot in the 4A district tourney. Eliannah Ramirez scored 13 points and Jacksen McCliment-Call had 10 for U-Hi. Laney Erickson led Ferris with 12 points.
Central Valley 60, Lewis and Clark 43: Peyton Howard scored 17 points with three 3-pointers and the visiting Bears (16-3, 12-2) beat the Tigers (9-11, 7-7). MJ Bruno added 14 points for top-seeded, seventh-ranked CV. Ashlee Everstine led LC with 13 points and Brooklyn Jenson added 10.
Mt. Spokane 62, North Central 16: Kyara Sayers scored 15 points and the visiting Wildcats (15-3, 11-0) beat the Indians (7-13, 4-8). Sophia Bertotti-Metoyer scored 12 points and Emma Main added 10 for Mt. Spokane, the top 3A seed to districts. Greta Marko led NC with six points.
Shadle Park 52, Rogers 35: Kyleigh Archer scored 24 points and the Highlanders (6-14, 2-10) beat the visiting Pirates (1-17, 0-12), securing the third GSL seed to the District 8 3A tournament. Marta Garcia-Frade added 12 points for Shadle Park. Sydney Vining and Destiny Cosner scored 10 points apiece for NC.
