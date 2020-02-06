GSL boys: Jayce Simmons’ late flurry helps Central Valley outlast Lewis and Clark
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 6, 2020
Jayce Simmons nailed a late 3-pointer to tie the game, then hit four consecutive free throws as visiting Central Valley pulled out a 59-55 win over Lewis and Clark in a Greater Spokane League matchup on Thursday.
Simmons, Noah Sanders and Gavin Gilstrap all finished with 15 points for the Bears (18-2, 13-1), who secured the top GSL seed to the District 8 4A tournament.
Joel Zylak scored 27 points and Miles Heath added 12 for the Tigers (5-15, 5-9).
Gonzaga Prep 72, Mead 59: Liam Lloyd scored 17 points with three 3-pointers and the visiting Bullpups (14-5, 11-2) beat the Panthers (9-10, 7-6).
The Pups earned the No. 2 seed to districts, while Mead and Ferris are tied for the third seed with one game left.
Will Reeves scored 16 points and Hodges Flemming added 11 for G-Prep, which led 51-46 entering the fourth quarter and pulled away from the Panthers.
Jordan Mulder led Mead with 16 points.
Ferris 70, University 40: Zach Fleming scored 21 points with three 3-pointers and the Saxons (11-8, 7-6) defeated the visiting Titans (8-12, 6-8), securing a berth to the 4A district tournament.
McCoy Spink scored 16 points for Ferris and Jadon Bowton added 12. Ferris used an 11-3 run in the second quarter to take the lead, then outscored U-Hi 22-12 in the third to open it up.
Adonis Winkler-Coty led U-Hi with nine points.
Mt. Spokane 64, North Central 38: Tyson Degenhart scored 20 points and the visiting Wildcats (16-3, 9-2) beat the Indians (3-17, 3-9).
Connor Marll added 11 points for Mt. Spokane, which had a 10-point lead at intermission and used a 19-6 run in the third quarter to stretch it out.
Ayden Barnufsky led NC with 13 points.
Rogers 66, Shadle Park 50: Evan Nomee scored 29 points and the Pirates (5-15, 2-10) topped the visiting Highlanders (3-17, 1-11), securing a berth to the 3A district tourney.
Corbin Staker added 10 points for Rogers. Logan Doyle led Shadle Park with 22 points.
