Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie one of final 10 for Malone Award

Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie is one of 10 candidates for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

Tillie, a 6-foot-10 senior from France, averages 12.6 points and 5 rebounds. He’s shooting just under 50% from the field, including 38.2% on 3-pointers, and 73% at the free-throw line.

Tillie’s averages climb to 14 points, 52.4% field-goal accuracy and 5.5 rebounds in WCC games. He’s played in 17 of 24 games and averages 23.7 minutes.

Tillie is joined by BYU’s Yoeli Childs, Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, Colorado’s Tyler Bey, Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Maryland’s Jalen Smith, Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman, Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry, Notre Dame’s John Mooney and Saint Louis’ Hasahn French.

Five finalists will be announced in March. Fan voting begins Friday at Hoophallawards.com.

Duke’s Zion Williamson won the Malone Award last season.